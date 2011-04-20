EU Facebook Giveaway: Win one of ten copies of Portal 2

We've played Portal 2, we reckon it's pretty great . Would you like to play Portal 2, too? We've got ten codes to give away on Facebook right now. If you live in Europe, and fancy a chance of winning a code, simply answer the querstion on the PC Gamer Facebook Page . Good luck!

Update: The winners have been chosen! Congratulations to Franco Baccarini, Michael Price, Josha Munnik, John Briggs, Jonathan Armer, Chris Heaslop, Ross Lloyd, Mykolas Sindeikis, Adrian Lunatitc, Janos Victor Morrisseyh. If you haven't received a code through Facebook, please drop an email to tom.senior@futurenet.com to claim your prize. Thanks for entering and sorry for the long wait. We'll be much quicker with future competitions.