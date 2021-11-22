The Razer Huntsman Elite is just £126 with this Black Friday gaming keyboard deal

A shiny new keyboard probably isn't at the top of your list when it comes to upgrading your gaming setup—it certainly wasn't on mine. But it's surprising how much difference a decent keyboard can make to your comfort, and by extension, your overall gaming experience. And as luck would have it, there's a Black Friday mechanical keyboard deal for the excellent Razer Huntsman Elite, currently on sale at Amazon for £126.

The listed saving of £74 is a little misleading as its average historical price generally hovers around the £160 mark. Still, that's still a realistic saving of around £35 and it's the cheapest we've seen this particular board.

So what do you get for your money? The Huntsman Elite boasts Razer's own opto-mechanical switches, a programmable multi-functional digital dial that can be used to adjust brightness or volume along with three tactile media keys, and a magnetic ergonomic wrist rest. There's plenty of RGB lighting too if that's your thing, and it's fully customisable thanks to Razer's Chroma technology. In fact, the only real downside is that it doesn't have a USB passthrough.

I picked up this keyboard myself on a whim, just under two years ago, and was surprised by how much difference it made compared to my previous, non-mechanical board. I'd never thought of using a wrist rest either, but now I wouldn't be without it. The keys themselves have such a satisfying keypress, though they are clicky, so if noise bothers you—or those around you—it's something to be aware of.