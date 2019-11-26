The HyperX Cloud Alpha is down to $80 at Amazon right now

If you're looking for a new headset this Black Friday, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is a great pick, and it's on sale for $79.99 on Amazon. It sits comfortably in our number one position for best all-around gaming headset, and while this isn't the lowest price it's ever been, it's close.

We love the Cloud Alpha for its bombproof build quality, wide frequency response range (13Hz-27,000Hz), and aviation-style design. The detachable, noise-cancelling mic transmits your voice clearly, and the 50mm drivers provide punchy bass without drowning out the highs. We also found that the dual chamber neodymium design generated very little distortion even at "uncomfortably loud" volumes.

If there is anything to complain about, it's the non-detachable cable and flimsy feeling in-line controls—but those are our only complaints for and otherwise outstanding headset. You can't go wrong with the HyperX Cloud Alpha, especially at this price.

If wired headsets aren't your thing, there are many great wireless headsets options, and we'll be collecting the best Black Friday headset deals all weekend long.