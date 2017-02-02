The Common Room’s first games announced for the PC Gamer Weekender

We are very much in a place of happiness that the Common Room, in association with Sega, is returning to the PC Gamer Weekender this year. We’re even happier to be able to announce the first five university/alumni projects to be shown throughout the event.

We will have Caromble!, Voltaic, Jeff’s Tower (VR), Nature’s Zombie Apocalypse and Four Last Things available for attendees to get their hands on, each offering something different alongside a tantalising look at the future of PC games development.

If you would like to apply for a spot in the Common Room then please email Warwick.Roberts@futurenet.com, and include in your application:

A working demo of the game you would like to display (does not have to be the game, just proof it exists and enough information to be judged).

A small bio for the game you want to enter.

A bio about yourself.

Why we should choose you.

Successful applications will be required to provide assets to be displayed on our website, which can be screenshots or videos. You will need to provide your own PC setup for the event, but we can provide you with a graphic panel along with display space (a desk and chair!) and, of course, power free of charge.

Sega’s Common Room is our way of supporting and helping show off the upcoming talent of the games development world—you should definitely check it out over the Weekender. You never know, you might find something you utterly love.

The Common Room will be joined by many more games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.