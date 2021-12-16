Take 30% off already discounted gaming mice during this last-minute Currys flash sale

Over at Currys right now there's a holiday flash sale going on. The retailer is looking to shift PC peripherals, it seems, which is great news for anyone looking for a gaming mouse on the cheap.

It's Currys' selection of mice that caught my eye this year, as there are three very nice rodents now all competing for my wallet. There's already a discount on these three mice, but if you add the code GAMING30 at the checkout there's another 30% off on top of that.

First off, the Corsair Ironclaw is currently going for a pretty metal £34.99 after both discounts. That's down from the £74.99 it usually sits at. Not only is it a very decent wireless MMO mouse, with 10 programmable buttons and an otherwise beastly demeanor, it's under £35 right now, which is unheard of.

Two years ago we even had the Ironclaw among out top gaming mice round up, and it's just as relevant today.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini | 8,500 DPI | Wired | £34.99 £13.99 at Currys (save £21)

Made for smaller hands, this is the mini, wired version of the one at the top of our best gaming mouse guide. Of course the DPI lower, but for those with small hands and a crack shot, this is still one of the best mice on the market. Oh and this one comes with Mouse Grip Tapes as a bundle, too.

Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless Corsair Ironclaw RGB | 18,000 DPI | Wireless | £74.99 £34.99 at Currys (save £40)

This is the bulkier of the three, and although the battery life isn't as immense as some, it's a very capable gaming mouse. Lots of buttons for the MMORPG-ers and sweet ergonomics for long gaming sessions. Not bad for fifty quid.

Logitech G604 Logitech G604 Lightspeed | 25,600 DPI | Wireless | £69.99 £38.49 at Currys (save £31.50)

With 15 programmable buttons, and around 240 hours of battery life, this wireless beauty is a much adored evolution of the supreme G502. It's curvier and heavier than its predecessor, and is build with quick access for MMO players in mind. It cant be used wired, but it's still a super swift mouse.

There's a much larger saving on the smallest of the three gaming mice here, which incredibly is the mini version of the Razer Deathadder V2. Sure it's not a wireless gaming mouse, and features the older 8,500 DPI sensor as opposed to the 20,000 DPI model, but for an inconsequential £13.99 it's not even worth thinking about.

There's even a discount on the Logitech G604 Lightspeed—now down to a frankly effervescent £38.49. That's £31.50 off the usual price altogether, for a very nice, ergonomic mouse from a highly respected manufacturer. Not bad at all.