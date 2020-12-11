Super Meat Boy Forever gets a surprise December release date

It's been in development for a while, but Team Meat's Super Meat Boy Forever finally has a release date, and it's soon. In a trailer revealed at the 2020 Game Awards today, the game was confirmed to be arriving on the Epic Games Store on December 23.

It's a nice surprise, because the game was originally scheduled to release in April 2019 before it was hit with a delay. At the time, Team Meat was refreshingly unapologetic. "We could have sacrificed our minds, bodies and social lives to make April 2019 but that's stupid," the 2019 update read. "Team Meat isn't some studio owned by an Evil Asshat corporation that has say over what we do and how we do it."

Super Meat Boy Forever is an auto-runner sequel to the beloved original. Post-launch, it's expected to get a "ridiculously hard" DLC pack and a level editor.