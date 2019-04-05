Super Meat Boy Forever will miss its April launch window

Super Meat Boy Forever was meant to launch exclusively on the Epic Games Store this month. But in a statement issued on Twitter, Team Meat announced it'll be pushing the game until "after but not too far after April 2019". And it's for a pretty good reason: the studio wants to avoid punishing eleventh hour crunch.

"We've been knocking out the last bits of Super Meat Boy Forever at record speeds while keeping a healthy and sustainable pace," the update reads. "We are going to keep that pace which means we will not hit our April 2019 release. Sorry about that.

"We could have sacrificed our minds, bodies and social lives to make April 2019 but that's stupid. Team Meat isn't some studio owned by an Evil Asshat corporation that has say over what we do and how we do it. We are fortunate enough to have control over how we work and we choose not to run ourselves into the ground."

The auto-runner sequel is getting a "ridiculously hard" DLC pack post-launch, and a level editor is also on the cards. Tyler played it a while ago, writing that "it's different than Super Meat Boy, but that essence remains in all the ways that are important."

Here's the full message: