Summer Games Done Quick announces speedrun lineup

If you're a speedrunning fan then you should mark June 24 in your calendar, because that's when the annual Summer Games Done Quick charity event is due to kick off. The organisers have just released the full list of runners alongside the games they'll power through, which you can browse here. I'm particularly looking forward to watching Semanari complete massive RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 in just 40 minutes (the world record, if you're interested, is a breezy 28 minutes).

It'll run until July 1, and donations will go to Doctors Without Borders. It follows a record-breaking Awesome Games Done Quick 2018, which raised more than $2.25 million for charity. Here's a list of the best runs from that event.

Summer Games Done Quick takes place in Bloomington, Minnesota this year, and if you want to attend in person it's $65 if you register before May 1. You can sign up here. For those who can't make it, the runs will be streamed on Twitch as per usual.

Thanks, PCGamesN.