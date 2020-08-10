Someone help, I'm ready to spend my entire paycheck on ridiculous keycaps

It's no secret that a lot of us on the PC Gamer hardware team are crazy about keycaps. Whether it's the full-throated defense of $70 spacebars modeled after lovely landscapes or creating your own keycap puller with a pair of paperclips, we love anything that'll spruce up our precious mechanical keyboards.

So, you can imagine my excitement when I saw these dope handmade Gundam-inspired aluminum keycaps by Etsy user KeyCapSky that were making the rounds on Twitter this weekend. The set of four sells for a $170 or individually for

about $45 each (plus shipping from China), if you want to replace your WASD keys with four Gundam heads.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: KeyCapSky - Etsy) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Etsy - KeycapSky) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Etsy - KeycapSky) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: KeyCapSky - Etsy) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: KeyCapSky - Etsy) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: KeyCapSky - Etsy) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Etsy -KeycapSky)

You should note that all these are made for mechanical keyboards with Cherry MX switches. Each keycap is also handmade, so there is a bit of a lead time for each order. Not all the keys are made of metal, some are made of resin (especially the large 3D ones), so just read the description to make sure you know what you're getting. Like everyone that ships internationally these days, your stuff might get in stuck in customs for a while depending on what country you're ordering from so keep that in the back of your mind.

Here's when I can slowly feel my self-control start to slip away. Turns out that KeycapSky has a ton of other handcrafted keycaps ranging from cherry blossoms to a tiny 3D replica of Loki's helmet from Avengers. There's also this adorable pack of Alaskan Huskies that are so cute it's upsetting. I want all of them and I'm ready and willing to max out my credit cards.

As much as l love the Gundam caps, there's another custom keycap I saw here that's been on my mind for at least 48 hours, consuming my thoughts.

Who wants to see a magic trick? (Image credit: Etsy - KeycapSky)

That's right, there's a keycap with the face of the Clown Prince of Crime himself, The Joker. The thought that is going to keep me awake at night is knowing that somewhere, right now, someone is ordering enough of these (at $38 a pop) to replace the every key on their keyboard with plastic Heath Ledgers and there's no one who can stop them. Whomever that person is, please email me with a picture of your keyboard, you monster.