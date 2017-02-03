Sniper Elite 4 confirms DirectX 12 support at launch

Due in just under two weeks, Rebellion's Sniper Elite 4 has teased a number of steadily impressive trailers—some story-focused, others showcasing snippets of in-game footage. When it arrives on February 14, the incoming third-person tactical shooter will support DirectX 12.

Billed as the "defining World War 2 game for a generation", DirectX 12 support should mean faster load times, prettier and shinier reflections, shadows and textures, and "enhanced" frame rates for Sniper Elite 4's war grounds. It'll still of course support DirectX 11, however those interested in pushing the game to its limits can do so at launch.

"We've worked really hard to make Sniper Elite 4 our biggest and best game ever," says Rebellion's Co-founder Chris Kingsley in a statement. "And now the power of DirectX 12 on PC means we can take things even further for our fans who want the best sniper experience in the world. We're turning everything up to 12!"

While Sniper Elite 4's narrative-leaning trailers have been interesting enough, I was really taken by the '101' trailer which landed earlier this week. The idea of timing shots against environmental background noise, as well as judging the movement of bullets in the wind sounds like a challenge I'll enjoy trying/failing to perfect.

Before you go, here's another look at that:

Sniper Elite 4 is due February 14.