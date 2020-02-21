Snag Razer's Nari wireless for just £89, its lowest price ever

Razer is one of the well-known brands when it comes to PC gaming, and the Razer Nari is one of its most popular headsets. You'd normally expect to pay around the £120 mark for this model, but right now you can pick up the Razer Nari wireless headset for just £89 on Amazon. That's the lowest price we've ever seen it, and nets you a realistic saving of around £30.

Not to be confused with the Ultimate, the Razer Nari wireless headset is still a solid choice, offering THX Spatial Audio (virtual 7.1 surround sound in layman's terms), integrated audio controls, a retractable mic, and around 20 hours of battery life. The Nari uses a 2.4GHz plug-and-play wireless USB adapter, and its lightweight and adjustable headband with swivelling ear cups should mean a comfortable fit for even the longest gaming sessions.

In fact, the only difference you'll find between this and the Nari Ultimate is that this model doesn't come with Razer's Hypersense haptic technology. And while we haven't tested this particular model ourselves, the Razer Nari Ultimate scored an impressive 93/100 in our review.

