See upcoming Fortnite skins datamined from the 5.30 update

Dedicated dataminers at the Fortnite subreddit have scoured the v5.30 content update files and unearthed the next batch of skins, pickaxes, gliders, back bling, and emotes coming to the in-game item store, or via future promotions. Take note that the Road Trip skin is part of crop this week, located just below the biker woman. Chances are they're related to whatever happens in the lead up to Season 6.

Take a look at everything below. I'm partial to the raven woman, if only because I want those wings. I'm going to throw those suckers on my soon-to-be kingly Tomatohead. The hippies are excellent, too.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.