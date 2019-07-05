Save 33% on our favourite PC gaming speakers at Amazon UK

Yet another of our favourite PC gaming peripherals is currently at its lowest ever UK price. And this is happening before we even get to the upcoming Amazon Prime Day PC deals—what a time to be alive. Right now over at Amazon, you can snag Logitech's G560 speakers for just £140 which saves you a whole third off the price.

This speaker set is an excellent value package that covers all the bases. As well as giving a genuinely great virtual 7.1 surround sound profile without the hassle of a bunch of speakers, it has a cracking, compact design, adorned with a great RGB element as well. The G560 will fit neatly into any desk setup as a result. Meanwhile, the RGB design is tasteful and fun; like audio sensitive lights, they change according to what's on your screen and so complement your on-screen pictures beautifully (though to get the best out of them you'll need to have them close to a wall or hard panel of some description).

The best computer speakers are great for those who prefer not to be confined by a head-worn peripheral but still want to get a quality audio experience. The good news is that sets of such speakers, like the G560, can do just that with flying colours. Even better news is that the modern design allows it to fit snugly underneath some of the best gaming monitors. Plus, if you can't throw money at the situation for a larger set or you do want that strong and solid alternative to one of the best gaming headsets, this speaker setup is for you.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.