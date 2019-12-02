Razer's DeathAdder Elite mouse is $25 for Cyber Monday, its lowest ever price

The Razer DeathAdder Elite was discounted to $30 for Black Friday, but for Cyber Monday it's even cheaper: a new low of $24.99. That's the best price we've seen on one of our favorite gaming mice, which typically went for between $40 and $50 throughout 2019 and has a list price of $69.99.

It's the mouse I use, and has been one of our picks for the best gaming mouse for a while now. It's light and comfortable, and the 16,000 DPI optical sensor under my palm is not to blame when I miss a headshot in Rainbow Six Siege. It's felt just right in all the shooters I play, and the first side button is easy to hit with my thumb (I usually bind melee attacks to it). I have to move my hand somewhat awkwardly to hit the second side button, so I use it less, but it's a small flaw. I'd buy a DeathAdder again if I ever needed a new mouse, but my current one has worked for several years.

And of course, it's got RGB lighting. My palm is on top of it when I'm using it (that's how you use a mouse) so I can only admire the pulsing Razer logo when typing, but if you must have a coordinated LEDs you can customize it. (I do wish Razer had a cooler logo, but I'm nitpicking now. It's a great deal.)

UK deal

Sadly, the deal is not quite as good in the UK, but there's still a discount.

Of course this is a wired mouse, which won't be for you if you're fully invested in a cable-free future. Following years of compromise, poor performance, and weak battery life, our best wireless gaming mouse list shows that cable-less rodents are here to stay. At $25 for the Deathadder, though, it's tough to justify spending on a new wireless rat if you can get something this good, this cheap.