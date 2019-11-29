Razer's Deathadder Elite gaming mouse is only £35, its lowest price, this Black Friday

If you're rooting around the Black Friday PC gaming deals for a great mouse today, you can now put your feet up and relax—the Razer Deathadder Elite will sort you out. It's on sale for £34.99 on Amazon, the lowest price we've seen. You're saving £35 compared to the list price, though it's been hovering around £50 for most of 2019.

The Deathadder Elite got a spot in our best gaming mouse in 2019 list, and while it's a particularly great mouse if you play a lot of shooters, there's no reason not to get it regardless of what games you play.

The 16,000 CPI optical sensor has 99.4 percent resolution accuracy and a 450 IPS rating, making it one of the best and most precise sensors around, no matter how fast you're sliding the thing across your desk.

It's comfy and light, too. Razer's kept the design largely the same over the years, so if you're put off by all those Deus Ex-looking things, you don't need to worry about the Deathadder Elite. It's got a simple, understated design that's practical rather than flashy. But it does light up. You've gotta have lights.