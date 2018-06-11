Prey: Mooncrash DLC available now, multiplayer mode coming this summer

Arkane Studios isn't finished with Prey quite yet. At Bethesda's E3 2018 press conference, a trailer for Prey DLC Mooncrash came along with the surprise announcement that this big update for Prey is available right now.

The Prey add-on isn't a big expansion like last year's Dishonored spin-off Death of the Outsider. Instead it's a piece of DLC called Mooncrash, where "enemies, hazards, and loot are all different each time you play." There's also a free update for Prey consisting of three things: Story Mode, New Game+, and Survival Mode.

Mooncrash is available on Steam now for $20, or in a deluxe bundle with the base game for $40. Here's the description:

"Fight overwhelming odds to escape a secret TranStar moon base where the enemies you encounter, the hazards you face, the goals you complete, and the loot you collect are different each time you play. With changing environments as dangerous as they are dynamic, the Mooncrash campaign for Prey will offer a fun, infinitely replayable challenge to test even the most skilled players."

Mooncrash and the free update aren't the only new things coming for Prey: a new multiplayer mode, called Typhon Hunter, will be available later this summer.

