Play Street Fighter V at the PC Gamer Weekender

Face off against fellow attendees in the latest edition of the biggest beat-'em-up series in the world at the PC Gamer Weekender, a live event we're running in London on March 5-6. The Old Truman Brewery will be transformed into a huge gaming zone full of new and unreleased games to play and we'll have two stages full of special guests demonstrating their games in front of a live audience.

With so many PCs in the same room at the same time, it would be remiss not to include a top class fighting game to get some competitions going. Street Fighter V is aiming to be the most accessible game in the series for years, so a perfect pick-up-and-play choice on the show floor. If you're a seasoned SF player, this is your chance to see how the new V-Skills work. Street Fighter V launches with 16 characters, including four fresh contenders.

We're revealing more games and guests over the coming weeks, but we already have tons listed on our exhibitors page. It's a great chance to meet the people behind the games, and we'll be there, too. Challenge us to a round of Street Fighter, why not. Pro tip: we are weak vs. Dhalism.