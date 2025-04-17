Rematch, the soccer game from the maker of Sifu and Absolver, is holding an open beta this weekend
Here's your chance to see what it's all about.
I was a little surprised when Sloclap, the maker of fighting games Absolver and Sifu, announced in 2024 that its next project was a multiplayer soccer game called Rematch. It's not what I'd call an obvious fit, but it does look to be shaping up to be a very good game, and this weekend you'll be able to get a taste of what it's like in an open beta set to start on April 18.
Rematch takes a different approach to soccer than most other videogame translations: It's a multiplayer-exclusive game in which each person controls a single player on the field. That makes teamwork and coordination essential, because even when you don't have the ball you have to maintain position and keep up with the flow of play to ensure you're ready to take advantage of any opportunity that presents itself. It's also a very streamlined take on the sport, with no offsides or fouls, which aims to keep the action flowing.
"You are always engaged," Sloclap said when Rematch was first announced. "You cannot drop the pad for even half a second because you'll always have to reposition yourself to serve the action and be where you should be."
I was a little dubious about the whole thing, but Sloclap may be onto something here. "Every now and then a game comes along that seems unassuming at first but totally blows away all of your expectations and reveals itself to be something special," Daneilla Lucas wrote in a recent hands-on preview. "Rematch is one of those games."
Rematch will cost $30 at launch, a bold move that may put off some players accustomed to free-to-play multiplayer. This open beta could put some price-based concerns to rest: It's not the complete package but it is free, and you can put the boots to the game to your heart's content and see if it lives up to its early billing.
To get into the Rematch beta, head around to Steam and hit the "request access" button. Sloclap said access to everyone who signs up will be granted gradually, "as long as the servers hold," and everyone should be in by Friday evening or early Saturday at the latest. The duration of the beta has also been extended: It was originally only meant to run for a day but will instead run until 8 am UTC on April 21.
Rematch is set to go fully live on June 19.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.