Play Broomstick League for free in the open beta this weekend

Broomstick League is a 3v3 esports competition that's basically Rocket League by way of Harry Potter. Also, Chris is bad at it. Are you be better than Chris? You can find out for free in the weekend-long open beta that kicks off on Friday.

Maybe more importantly than bragging rights (although maybe not, too), the beta will also give you a full-on look at the game itself in its current state. It sounds like a potentially interesting team esport, but Chris lamented its lack of "identity" in his preview, saying that it's not really magical enough to draw in Harry Potter fans, while the Rocket League crowd already has Rocket League. "I'm not quite sure what Broomstick League is missing, but there's a hook that just isn't there," he wrote.

Developer Virtual Basement aims to address at least some of those concerns during Broomstick League's Early Access period, which it expects to run for up to a year. "We’ll be using the Early Access period to rapidly update the game with new content, bug fixes and stability improvements so that we are fully prepared for our full launch in the future," it said in the Early Access FAQ. "We already have a significant list of planned content, but our number one source of new ideas will be the community."

The Broomstick League open beta will begin at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on February 21—that's Friday—and run until the same time on February 24. The Early Access release on Steam is scheduled for March 5.