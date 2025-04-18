Rematch passes 100K Steam concurrents in open beta as 'Rocket League but with feet' turns out to be a winning idea

I've seen lots of attempts to recreate the success of Rocket League over the past decade, but none have come close. Rematch might finally, actually do it.

The multiplayer soccer game ('Rocket League but with feet,' as I'm calling it here) is having an open beta on Steam this weekend, and has already surpassed 100,000 concurrent players.

Attracting lots of players during a free beta doesn't necessarily mean that Rematch will sell a bazillion copies when it releases this summer—it'll cost $30—but it also isn't meaningless. Concord had a free beta on Steam before it launched, too, and not very many people played it. That was when I knew that the doomed FPS was really in trouble. Conversely, today's success suggests that Rematch could do very well.

The idea of Rematch is simple: 5v5 soccer, and each human player controls one player on the field.

There are no rocket powered battle cars, but it gets compared to Rocket League because it's distinct from other sports games in the same way. It's not about controlling all the players on the field, but about controlling one player and working directly with your teammates.

In terms developer Sloclap used when we visited the French studio for a preview recently: FIFA is a football simulation, while Rematch is a football player simulation.

Where Remtach differs most from Rocket League is in the controls. Rocket League is fundamentally a physics game—you are manually bouncing the ball around by driving and flying into it—whereas Rematch has more traditional sports game controls. That makes it a little less appealing to me (there's nothing like executing an aerial Rocket League goal), but clearly there's room for a grounded, not-rocket-powered version of the idea.

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, so I'm really not sure why there aren't two dozen games like this, or just more soccer games in general. (Yeah, yeah, football games if you live anywhere else in the world.)

Rematch is a new direction for Sloclap: The studio previously made Absolver, a multiplayer martial arts game that was popular but should've been more popular, and the successful singleplayer kung-fu game Sifu. It looks like the transition from fighting to sports has been graceful.

Regarding the $30 price tag, Rematch creative director Pierre Tarno told PC Gamer that he never even considered going free-to-play.

"One of the things I love about making games is that there is no secret formula or anything, but the best way—or maybe actually the only way—to make a commercial success is to just make a very good game," Tarno said.

If you want to try out Rematch this weekend, you can request access to the beta by hitting the button on the Steam page. It took a few minutes, but we were all granted access—and clearly over 100,000 others were—so it doesn't seem like there's a limit.

The full Rematch launch is coming June 19.