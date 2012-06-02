Oh dear, E3 is next week. Guess we'd better talk about what games we're looking forward to most, and our Impossible Dream Vision for a PC-centric E3. Beyond that, there's news to talk: Cyberpunk , Dota 2 , Diablo, Max Payne, and more. Logan shares his indulgent gaming plans for the weekend; Evan shares another thrilling tale from Day Z .

PC Gamer US Podcast 318: Triple A

