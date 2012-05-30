CD Projekt RED's new RPG is Cyberpunk

The mystery "triple-A RPG" coming from CD Projekt RED is based on Cyberpunk, the pen and paper RPG by Mike Pondsmith . The game was teased today during the group's Summer Conference, and is in early development by Witcher veterans. We don't know much yet, except that it will feature the expected cyberpunk RPG trappings: customizable characters, multiple classes, plenty of weapons and implants, and a non-linear story.

It's a "mature RPG for mature audiences," said CD Projekt Red CEO Marcin Iwinski during the conference. It also features amazing jackets, judging by the art debuted at the conference.