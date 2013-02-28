PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 85 - Horse Parking Simulator 2013

After a break, we're back. Chris, Tom Senior and Marsh discuss Antichamber, DmC, The Witcher, Destiny, the inner workings of Valve and a game called Half-Life 2 that is pretty good apparently.
Also featuring an ass palace, places where one may or may not take a horse, the playground circular saw craze of the 1990s, a wonderous squirrel experience, and possibly the most inept attempt to begin a podcast since the last time we tried to begin a podcast.
We also talk about Rome II, Aliens: Colonial Marines, and the games of David Johnston.
Show notes
- Our review of Antichamber .
- Smudged Cat games.
- Half-Life 2 is a good computer game! Who knew. No link here: just registering my surprise. Again.
- Our review of the petition-tastic DmC: Devil May Cry .
- Some pictures of Destiny, Bungie's game about a magic space ball or something.
- A blurry screenshot of whatever Respawn Entertainment are doing.
- Via Eurogamer : the PS4 will not block used games.
- MAXIMUM SQUIRRELS "Nine out of ten." - Martin 'Marsh' Davies
- Our Aliens: Colonial Marines review , Kotaku's report on its troubled development, and a xenomorph with a tiny little invisible piano .
- Someone call a doctor. Chris has a case of not-really-thinking-this-through.