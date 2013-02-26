Respawn Entertainment will be at E3 with "no intention of showing up empty handed"

On March 1st, 2010, Activision fired Infinity Ward heads Vince Zampella and Jason West. Things were said, lawsuits were filed, Zampella and West formed Respawn Entertainment , half of the Call of Duty studio's staff walked out, EA jumped in and got sued too, then Yakety Sax played until everyone got tuckered out. Amid all that, Respawn seems to have developed a very blurry game, which may come into focus at E3 according to a pair of tweets from Zampella.

I've gotten a 'few' questions about @ e3expo plans this year. Yes, we will finally be at E3! February 25, 2013

I have no intention of showing up empty handed! I can't say anything else right now. February 25, 2013

The news is notable because Zampella and West are notable, and not just for their role in creating Call of Duty. Before forming Infinity Ward, they were at 2015, Inc., where they designed one of my favorite shooters ever: Medal of Honor: Allied Assault. The duo is partially responsible for two of the best-known FPS franchises ever, making Respawn's next game potentially a major competitor.

But if they do announce a game at E3, just how will they announce it? At EA's press conference? Maybe, but I think it's also likely Microsoft or Sony has snagged the announcement as a card to play in the battle between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox DifferentNumber. Even so, that won't necessarily make it a console exclusive, whatever it is. And by "whatever," I of course mean, "probably a shooter."