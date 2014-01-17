Get to know our new editor Wes Fenlon (read his first report, too, on how net neutrality affects PC gamers ) this week as he joins us to chat about CES, Steam Machines , our hands-on with the new Oculus prototype , as well as The Banner Saga, DayZ, and Broken Age .

Why order pizza when you could have PC Gamer Podcast 368 - Legendary Eagle Chalupa ?

Have a question, comment, complaint, or observation? Send an MP3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com or call us toll-free at 877-404-1337 x724.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@ELahti (Evan Lahti)

@wesleyfenlon (Wes Fenlon)

@tyler_wilde (Tyler Wilde)

@demiurge (Cory Banks)