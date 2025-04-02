Ambitious burrito-lover mods real-life Chipotle orders into Fallout 4, thrilling community who can 'Finally get the food poisoning perk!' in reality
"This is an extremely serious mod. Not for the faint of heart."
Once upon a time, back when videogames were properly visionary, we had a command called /pizza. You could just whack that command into the text chat on EverQuest 2 and, bammo, Pizza Hut would deliver a pie right to your door (after you'd entered your details). It was the closest humanity has ever come to touching the face of God; a dizzying height our fallen world has only become more distant from as the years have dragged on.
But thanks to modders, we can reclaim a flicker of that once bright-burning glory. Meet Chipotle Mobile Order, a mod for Fallout 4 that lets you order Mexican-ish fast food from your Pip-Boy. Real food, I mean. You will literally get Chipotle to your actual door.
Mod-maker bp42s pitches the idea as "immersive consumerism," and I can't fault them. "Yes, this is real. Yes, it actually works, you can order real-life chipotle with this. No, the real-life chipotle isn't free. The in-game chipotle order only costs 14 caps though!
"This is an extremely serious mod. Not for the faint of heart."
The mod works by adding a new holotape—Chipotle Mobile Order—to the game. Jam it into your Pip-Boy and, hey presto, suddenly you can order earthly delights like the "New Chipotle honey chicken—Chipotle heat with a touch of sweet." To use it, you'll need to install a couple of prerequisite mods: the Baka Framework plugin and, naturally, the mod that adds the real-life Old Corner Chipotle store to FO4's rendition of Boston. What—are you gonna order from a Chipotle that isn't even in the game? Have some respect for realism, please.
The Nexus community is psyched about this one. "This guy wins April Fools, pack it up people," says a user named Alexerator. "Thanks, just in time for lunch," says WarWolf117. "Now I can finally get the food poisoning perk!" cheers modifieda4.
It's not the only mod like this out there, mind you. A few years back I brought news, like Moses from Sinai, of an Oblivion mod that let you order a real-life Domino's pizza by chatting to a modded NPC in the village of Weye. Take note, devs. We only want one thing: the glorious return of /pizza.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
