OlliOlli PC release date announced

If you're a regular player of PC games, it's rare to be struck by indie envy. There's an absurd amount of games out there, of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds – easily more than could be played in a lifetime. Despite that, when 2D skating game OlliOlli arrived on PS Vita, I very nearly bought one. Thankfully, I held off, and now the game is just a week away from its PC release. Rad!

OlliOlli will be releasing on 22 July, on Steam, GOG and the Humble Store, and will cost £10/$13.

"OlliOlli mixes addictive one-life gameplay with over 120 tricks and grinds across 50 deviously crafted levels, 250 Challenges, Spots Mode and Daily Grind," states the new Steam page. For an idea of what to expect, check out the trailer below, which was created for the game's Vita version.