PC gaming deals that happened on Newegg, Walmart, Best Buy, and other stores during Prime Day

***Update: Prime Day is over now, so all these deals are now expired***
If you haven’t noticed, Amazon is the go-to place right now for discounts and offers on PC parts and peripherals—you can check out all the best Amazon Prime Day PC deals here. Their summer sales event for Amazon Prime members is a bit of a bonanza only surpassed by the usual Black Friday and January sales periods that feel more traditional, from those big ticket items you’ve been waiting to crash in price.
However, such is the impact of Prime Day and the number of shoppers it draws in— other companies are keen to get involved too. Because a lot of us are already in the mood for PC gaming deals, you’ll see retailers like Walmart, Newegg and BestBuy trying to jump on that bandwagon with offerings of their own—sometimes with deal periods spanning longer time periods than Amazon’s. Which means, overall, your chances of picking up a deal—be it one of the best gaming monitors, best SSDs for gaming or best graphics cards—are looking pretty healthy indeed. To illustrate this, here’s a selection of ten of the best of the rest from other retailers such as Walmart and Newegg.
Alienware Aurora gaming PC | i7-9700K | RTX 2070 8GB | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $1399.99 at Dell (save $530)
Serious savings on this seriously nicely spec'd gaming PC from Alienware available at Dell now. That's basically a quarter off this machine.View Deal Alienware M17 gaming laptop | 17.3" 1080p IPS | Core i7 | RTX 2070 8GB | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1499.99 at Dell (save $850)
If you want a powerful portable machine, maybe as a desktop replacement you can take on the road, this is a solid discount—the same laptop is going for $1,900 elsewhere. (Expired)View Deal Alienware M15 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p IPS | Core i7 | RTX 2070 8GB | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1699.99 at Dell (save $710)
The 15" version of Dell's laptop also marks a fine saving on a powerful and quite future proof (as far as that is possible) gaming laptop. To have all that power in a portable rig is quite something and, combined with the saving, this won't last long.View Deal Logitech G502 gaming mouse | $45.99 at Walmart (save $8.01)
This is nearly the lowest price we've ever seen this mouse and so it offers great value. Particularly given Logitech's great gaming pedigree. (Expired)View Deal Dualshock 4 controller | $39.99 on Ebay (save $20)
Our favorite controller for PC is cheaper new on Ebay than on Amazon. If you wore one out playing Sekiro, time for a new pad. Comes in red, black, gold, and transparent!View Deal Dell G5587-5542BLK-PUS | 15.6" 1080p | i5-8300H | GTX 1060 | 16GB RAM | $779 at Walmart (save $320)
Mmm, number soup for a name. But still, this is a decent deal and offers a particularly good option for a first timer's gaming laptop.View Deal Asus TUF Gaming FX505 | 15.6" 1080p IPS | Ryzen 7 R7-3750H | GTX 1660Ti | 8GB RAM | $899 at Walmart (save $200)
Another well-balanced laptop, this time with a Ryzen CPU. Not mind blowing, but offering good value and able to play all the latest games very well, with high visual fidelity.View Deal MSI GeForce RTX 2080 8GB Ventus OC | $659.99 after rebate at Newegg (save $70)
RTX 2080 prices are starting to fall with the arrival of the Super cards. MSI's overclocked 2080 Ventus is at its lowest price yet at $630 after coupon and rebate. (EDIT: The coupon code no longer works, but $659.99 after rebate is still a good deal.)View Deal Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 AMP 8GB + Wolfenstein & Control | $669.99 (save $10 with promo code VGASAV35B)
Zotac's RTX 2080 is also now at one of its lowest prices yet. For just $670, you can snag this top tier card and receive the ray-tracing ready Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Control for free.View Deal Gigabyte RTX 2070 | $429.99 at Newegg (save $50 w/ code: FANTECH14)
Gigabyte's RTX 2070 (not a Super variant) is one of the lowest prices on a 2070 we've seen, running straight reference clocks. It should still be a bit faster than an RTX 2060 Super. Use promo code FANTECH14 to save $50.View Deal Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 AMP Extreme 8GB | $449 on B&H Photo (save $100) With the RTX 2070 Super on the way, Zotac's flagship RTX 2070 AMP Extreme is now at its lowest price yet. This factory overclocked card is one of the better 2070 SKUs to snag at this price point.View Deal EVGA RTX 2060 SC | $279.99 at Newegg (save $30)
If you prefer EVGA to MSI (see below), or want to save another $15, this is now the cheapest 2060 card we've seen. It comes with a modest factory overclock, but do note that it's a triple slot cooler. (Expired)View Deal MSI RTX 2060 Ventus | $294.99 at Newegg (save $65)
The 2060 Super might sound more exciting, but right now is the first time we've seen RTX 2060 cards fall below $300. It's still faster than a 1070 Ti, plus ray tracing support. Use promo code FANTECH14EA for $50 off, plus a $15 rebate card. (Expired)View Deal Asus GTX 1660 Ti TUF | $279.99 (save $60 w/ promo code EMCTCUA27 and rebate card)
This card is $40 less than the $280 launch price, and after rebates it's the lowest price we've seen on any 1660 Ti. Use promo code EMCTCUA27 to save $40, and remember to send in for that rebate too.View Deal MSI GTX 1660 Ti Armor | $254.99 at Newegg (save $40 w/ promo code FANTECH52 and rebate card)
The GTX 1660 Ti is about as fast as the GTX 1070 Ti, and after rebates you can snag one for only $255, about as low as we've seen. Use promo code FANTECH52 for $25 off , plus a $15 rebate card.View Deal Zotac GTX 1660 Twin Fan | $199.99 at Newegg (save $40)
The GTX 1660 is an efficient card that performs a bit faster than a 1060 6GB. This is the first time we've seen it fall below $200. Use promo code FANTECH142 for $40 off. (Expired)View Deal MSI RX Vega 56 Air Boost | $229.99 at Newegg (save $80)
Fancy a previous generation AMD Vega GPU, at the lowest price we've seen? It's not that much slower than the RX 5700, for about $120 less. Use promo code VGASAV335 for $60 off, plus a $20 rebate card. (Sold Out)View Deal AMD Ryzen 5 3600X | Radeon RX 5700 | $559.88 at Newegg (save $40) View Deal
A decent deal if you're looking to get some current-gen components. The Ryzen 5 3600X is a six-core, 3.8 GHz (4.4 GHz max boost) CPU, and the RX 5700 is one of the best frame-per-dollar GPUs.
Uplift Height Adjustable Standing Desks (save $100 of $999+ w/ code: PRIME2019)
Tired of sitting for long stretches? Try standing for a spell! A height-adjustable standing desk lets you do both, and if you're willing to spend a grand or more one of Uplift's models, you can shave $100 off the price.
View Deal
TP-Link Archer C5400X router | $324.99 at Best Buy (save $45)
The Archer C5400X earned in a spot in our list of the
best gaming routers , thanks to its ease of use and excellent 5GHz speeds. You can find our full review here .View Deal Blue Yeti microphone | $89.99 at Best Buy (save $40)
The Blue Yeti is the most popular desktop microphone around, and it's $40 off from Best Buy. It has been
slightly cheaper in the past , but $90 for the Yeti is still a good deal.View Deal HyperX Cloud Revolver gaming headset | $89.99 at Walmart (save $30) View Deal
Includes a 4 Pole to dual 3.5mm connection, Next-gen directional 50mm drivers, and a noise-cancellation microphone. The ear cups are also made of memory foam for extra comfort.
Razer BlackWidow Ultimate gaming keyboard | $45.99 at Walmart (save $64)
Tough, waterproof, dustproof and a strong performer; this is a great offer on a mechanical gaming keyboard. It's keys are robust, individually back lit and can survive a pummelling.View Deal HyperX Alloy Elite mechanical keyboard | $99.99 at Best Buy (save $40)
This mechanical keyboard from HyperX has Cherry MX Blue switches, dedicated media controls, a numeric keypad, and built-in memory for macro and lighting settings. It's the same price
on Amazon .View Deal LG 24BK430H-B 23.8" IPS Monitor | $109.95 at B&H Photo ($15.01)
Here's an inexpensive 1080p (1920x1080) monitor with an IPS panel and FreeSync support. An enticing option if you're looking for something that isn't real large and doesn't cost a ton.
(Limited supply)View Deal Street Fighter 2 Arcade Machine | $199 at Walmart (save $100) View Deal
Hadouken!!! With this arcade cabinet, you can fire off Ryu's iconic attack whenever you want. It comes with Street Fighter 2 Champion Edition, Street Fighter 2 The New Challengers, and Street Fighter 2 Turbo.
Corsair Carbide 175R RGB Case | $80.55 at Newegg (save $16.44)
This is a double-whammy deal, with Corsair's sleek-looking case being both on sale and offered with a mail-in-rebate. The 175R RGB is a stylish chassis with a tempered glass side panel and a chambered design to hide the PSU.
(Edit: Deal has been changed to a straight discount of $16.44. No more rebate.)
View Deal
Asus TUF FX504GM-WH51 Gaming Laptop | $679 at Newgg (save $320 w/ code: FANTECH92EA)
This laptop wields a Core i5-8300H, GTX 1060, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. Yeah, last-gen hardware, but still capable of 1080p gameplay, and at an attractive price.
View Deal
NZXT BLD Custom PCs | $100 off $1,500+
NZXT's BLD service is a nifty concept that tailors prebuilt configs based on the games you play, desired settings (1080p or 1440p), and whether you prefer Intel or AMD. And right now, NZXT will shave $100 off configurations priced at $1,500 or more.
View Deal
Intel Core i7-9700K Coffee Lake CPU | $349.99 at Newegg (save $60)
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this CPU. It is an 8-core/16-thread part clocked a 3.6GHz to 4.9GHz, offering plenty of muscle for a high-end gaming PC.
View Deal
G.Skill Ripjaws 32GB (2x16gb) DDR4 2666 SO-DIMM | $102.99 on Newegg (save $67) Now's the time to upgrade that gaming laptop as G.SKILL's 32GB DDR4 2666 is at its lowest price yet. It's the perfect pairing for your new Prime Day laptop purchase.View Deal G.Skill Aegis 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3000 | $52.99 on Newegg (save $7)
Memory prices keep falling, and we're just fine that. In this case, Newegg is selling a 16GB DDR4-3000 kit for several dollars less than it was before it went on sale.
View Deal
Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3000 | $64.99 on Newegg
Another memory kit at a tantalizing price, Corsair's Vengeance series is well-regarded. This one costs a bit more than the G.Skill RAM above, but runs tighter timings.
(Expired)View Deal AMD Ryzen 5 3600 + ASRock X570 Extreme4 Motherboard | $379.99 on Newegg (save $60 after rebate) View Deal
Combo deals are a good way to save money, and this one pairs a third-generation Ryzen 5 3600 CPU with an ASRock X570 Extreme4 motherboard. Both have only been on the market for a week.
Gigabyte Z390 UD Motherboard | $99.99 on Newegg (save $30) View Deal
For the budget-conscious PC builder who also wants the latest Intel chipset, this one is worth a look. Supports Intel 9th and 8th-gen processors and is also Intel Optane memory ready.
Asus ROG Strix Z390-E Gaming LGA 1151 (300 Series) | $199.99 on Newegg (Save $60 /w promo: FANTECH89) For those looking to upgrade to a high-end Z390 with plenty of bells and whistles, ASUS' sleek Z390-E is $60 off with promo.View Deal Asus Tuf B450M-Plus Gaming | $69.99 on Newegg (save $30) View Deal
If small form-factor PCs are your thing, then Asus has you covered with this mATX AMD motherboard. It only supports up to eight-cores, but that includes up to 2nd-gen Ryzen processors.
AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU | $119.99 at Newegg (save $80)
A previous generation processor? Yes. Still a capable CPU? You betcha! It's 6 cores and 12 threads of Zen+ computing muscle at a comparatively affordable price. The bang-for-buck is high on this one.
(Out of stock)
View Deal
AMD Ryzen 7 2700 CPU | $149.99 at Newegg (save $150)
Want more cores than the above chips? The Ryzen 7 2700 is an 8-core/16-thread chip that still performs great, now at
half the original price (for the next several days). It also comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass. (Expired)View Deal Patriot Memory 128GB Supersonic Rage 2 USB 3.1 Flash Drive | $17.99 at Newegg (save $12)
Who can't use a bit of extra storage in their pocket? If you answered, 'Not me!', this is a good option—it's capacious (128GB), fast (rated at 400MB/s), and pretty cheap for a flash drive of this caliber.
View Deal
G.Skill Trident Z Royal Series 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 | $99.99 at Newegg
Diamonds: because RGB wasn't blingy enough for G.Skill's Trident series. But at this price, you're getting the best-looking 3200MHz CL-16 RAM kit around for the cheapest it's ever been.
(Expired)View Deal G.Skill Trident Z Royal Series 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 | $139.99 at Newegg
32GB is generally overkill for most gaming desktop PCs, but the Trident Z Royal series oozes excess, so treat yourself to this 3000MHz CL-16 RAM kit and live like a king or queen.
(Expired)View Deal G.Skill Trident Z RGB Series 16GB (2x8GB) | $79.99 at Newegg
If you like the Trident Z series, but prefer a more sleek aesthetic, this memory kit has a textured, black finish. This RAM has 16-18-18-38 timing, and is DDR4 3200.
(Expired)View Deal Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB DDR4-3000 | $69.99 at Newegg
If you like some RGB with your RAM, this kit is only a few bucks more than the non-RGB Vengeance kit from a few blocks above. As it pertains to RAM, this is 'light' spending, folks (ba-dum tish!).
(Expired)
View Deal
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (2x16GB) | $122.99 at Newegg View Deal
If you favor Corsair components and want to sync all the RGB lighting in your rig, this RAM kit is a great option. Its 2666 MHz speed puts the large amount amount of memory in a comfortable price range.
2TB Intel 660p M.2 NVMe SSD | $172.99 w/ code: EMCTCUA22 ($57)
This is a killer deal in storage. The discounted pricing is below what many 2TB SATA SSDs sell for, and much faster at 1,800MB/s (rated sequential read and write speeds).
(Expired, but currently listing for $194.99)
View Deal
Intel Core i5-9600KF | $229.99 at Newegg (save $35)
Another low in price, we've never seen this chip sell for less. Yay for the competition! It's a 6-core/6-thread chip clocked at 3.7GHz to 4.6GHz. It's also unlocked, as denoted by the "K", and lacks integrated graphics, as indicated by the "F" in the model number.
View Deal
Antec HCG850 Extreme 850W PSU | $89.99 at Newegg (save $50 after rebate)
There's a good chance your PC will need upgrading before this power supply does—850W provides power to spare for most systems. This one also happens to be fully modular and 80 Plus Gold certified.
View Deal
Samsung HMD Odyssey+ Mixed Reality Headset | $299 at B&H Photo (save $200) Samsung's updated Windows Mixed Reality headset is available at its lowest price yet at BHPhoto. It comes with everything you need to get your VR journey started, including controllers.View Deal ABS Summoner Gaming PC | $749.99 at Newegg (save $250)
This setup is proof that you don't have to spend a crazy amount of money for a decent gaming PC. The ABS Summoner rocks a brand new third-gen Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, paired with 16GB of RAM. A Radeon RX 590 GPU and 512GB SSD round out the build.
These are just some of the best deals you can find elsewhere as others try to play the July sale game that Amazon started, but remember to check back to our Amazon Prime Day PC deals hub to ensure you’re across all the best of the event’s deals.
