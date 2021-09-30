How to find fae iron in New World

Looking for fae iron in New World? Crafting plays a big part in Amazon's new MMO, and you've no doubt stopped to harvest a herb or mine stone or ore while you're out and about chasing a quest objective. There are plenty of resources to be found in Aeternum, but it's not always clear where or how to find specific materials.

If you're scratching your head trying to figure out how to get your hands on fae iron for your engineering or weaponsmithing trade skills, you're not alone. Unfortunately, it's not as simple as rocking up to a fae iron deposit. They don't exist. So how do you go about getting your hands on New World fae iron? Here's what you need to know.

New World fae iron: Where to find it

You have a low chance of getting fae iron when you mine regular iron veins. You'll need a flint mining pick (or better) to get started, but luckily, iron veins are fairly plentiful around Aeternum. They're usually found around rocky areas or cliffs, but if you're having trouble locating them, this interactive map should help you out.

Fortunately, you can increase your chances of getting your hands on fae iron by increasing your mining luck. Certain food buffs will increase this stat, so it's worthwhile stocking up before you set out on a mining expedition.

You need to either craft it or buy it from a Trading Post. Crafting is the cheaper option, so head over to the Kitchen crafting station at your settlement and whip up one of the following delicacies:

Roasted Potatoes



Mining buff: Increases your luck when mining by 1000 points for 20 minutes.

Ingredients: Potato x1, Butter x1, Peppercorn x1

Herb-Roasted Potatoes



Mining buff: Increases your luck when mining by 1400 points for 25 minutes.

Ingredients: Potato x1, Honey x1, Butter x1, Cinnamon x1