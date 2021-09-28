Which New World faction should you choose?

Which of the three New World factions should you choose? It's a question you'll be asking yourself early on in Amazon's new MMO once you reach a specific part in the main questline. This decision can have a fairly significant impact on certain aspects of the game, so it's important to know what to consider before you make a decision.

As you'd expect from any self-respecting MMO, there's a lot to do and plenty of places to explore in Aeternum. It's easy to get distracted when hunting down hemp or petalcaps. But if you don't want to waste time when it comes to choosing a side, here's what you need to know about the New World factions.

New World factions: How to choose

There are three factions to choose between:

Marauders: A military force that wants to establish a free nation in Aeternum.

A military force that wants to establish a free nation in Aeternum. Covenant: An order of fanatics that aim to cleanse the land of heretics.

An order of fanatics that aim to cleanse the land of heretics. Syndicate: A secretive society that values intellect and the search for hidden knowledge.

While the factions themselves don't offer any real differences in terms of gameplay, there are a couple of things you should consider before making your choice.

If you're planning on playing with friends, you should coordinate to make sure you all join the same faction. While you can still party up for PvE content if you're in different factions, you're likely going to end up pit against each other when it comes to PvP sieges and invasions. Companies (guilds) are also tied to factions, so if you've got your eye on one, you'll need to be in the same faction.

(Image credit: Amazon Game Studios)

Factions also play a significant role when holding territory in Aeternum—the more land a faction controls, the stronger its members become. That bestows advantages in activities such as crafting or receiving more loot drops from enemies.

Dominant factions will vary on different servers, so it's worth checking the map to see which ones control certain regions. It's good to support the underdog, but when it comes to PvP, you might find yourself quickly overwhelmed if you've joined the smallest faction.

That said, you can switch factions, but you'll need to wait 120 days before you can change.