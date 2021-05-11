Need a new gaming mouse? Razer's awesome Basilisk V2 is just $50 today

When we reviewed Razer's Basilisk V2 last year, we said the second-gen model "might be Razer's best wired mouse yet." The sticking point was the price. At $79.99 MSRP, the Basilisk is more expensive than the DeathAdder V2, which we still consider the best gaming mouse overall. However, Amazon has the Basilisk V2 on sale for $49.99 right now.

That's a great price for an excellent mouse. We see this rodent dip down to that mark on occasion, but it's also not unusual to see it sell for its full list price, so you're saving up to $30 with this deal.

Awesome Mouse, Great Price Razer Basilisk V2 Wired Gaming Mouse | 20,000 DPI | RGB | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

This is one of the most comfortable mice we've used, and it sports one of the finest sensors on the market, with a 20,000 DPI, 650 IPS, and 99.6% resolution accuracy.View Deal

The Basilisk V2 sports a best-in-class optical sensor with a high 20,000 DPI sensitivity, an ability to track at 650 IPS (inches per second), and a resolution accuracy of 99.6%. Not that you really need a 20,000 DPI, but this is one of the best sensors on the market.

Compared to the original model, we found the V2 to be more comfortable. It has an extended thumb grip, and in his review, Samuel says his hand never felt tired after using it for a full day of work, or for hours-long play sessions.

"Admittedly, that's the case with most modern mice, but I still think it's one of the most comfortable devices I've used," Samuel wrote.

Other features include 11 programmable buttons, customizable scroll wheel resistance, optical switches for the main clickers, and RGB lighting.