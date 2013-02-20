Mojang's Mojam is go, see the three day livestream right here

Mojang are about to kick off Mojam, their charity gamejam session. It's due to start at 5pm GMT, so maybe they already have. Look up! Do you see Swedish indie folk rushing to create a game in only three days? Or possibly engaging in "bacon slapping distraction"? If so, then it's on. Don't worry, we don't expect you to watch all of it.

The above stream will showcase Mojang's contribution to their electronic jam, but other indies have been recruited too. Grapefrukt, Ludosity, Oxeye, Valmbeer and Wolfire are all set to take part. The games they're making will be inspired by a list of words voted by the community. The current top picks include French, Kittens, War, Pizza and Endless. So a game about French kittens warring over infinite pizza, perhaps.

Once completed, the games will be available from the Humble Bundle store , where money is now being collected for the two Mojam charities - Block by Block and the EFF. Here's a video that explains it all: