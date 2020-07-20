Ever since it first appeared the 1.8 beta, the Minecraft title screen seed behind the background world we see on the game's first menu has remained a blurred mystery... until now. Determined Redditors have discovered the unique order of numbers that generate the world players the world over have seen and clicked past to return to their own blocky save.

Frankly it's not something I thought much about, but I can't help but admire the multiple weeks of work that's gone into stepping into the game's title page. Since June 14, Tomlacko and others, with the help of the distributed computing project Minecraft@Home, worked out the exact world axis and Z coordinate based on the title screen's clouds and pooled their research with others to allow us to step into the screen and explore.

But the real question is, what is the Minecraft title screen seed? And how do you use it to generate this historic Mojang environment. Here's everything you need to take a trip inside the Minecraft title screen.

This is the Minecraft title screen seed

For everything you need to know about these special code combinations, check out our Minecraft seeds guide to help you input them and find the most exciting ones for your next set of adventures. But in short, seeds are a string of numbers that function as rules that generate a specific world. You could decide to create a world with the loot you want, breathtaking landscapes, or, with the title screen seed, bring a little slice of Minecraft history to life.

Interestingly, however, even though seeds are unique, you can have two that generate extremely similar worlds, so there are actually two title screen seeds that work. With that in mind, plus the specific co-ordinates you need, the Minecraft title screen is:

Version: Beta 1.7.3

Beta 1.7.3 Coordinates: X=61.48~, Y=75, Z=-68.73~

X=61.48~, Y=75, Z=-68.73~ Seed: 2151901553968352745 OR 8091867987493326313

And there you go. Enter either seed in and travel to those co-ordinates to visit the once-blurred world. Once you've visited, eaten your picnic, and visited the gift shop, these Minecraft maps are the next place for you to visit. With that and some of our favourite seed destinations queued up, you'll never need to go on a real holiday ever again.