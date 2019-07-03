Metal Wolf Chaos XD will release in August

Update: Metal Wolf Chaos XD publisher Devolver Digital confirmed the release date today, after it popped up early on the Microsoft Store. It will indeed be launching on August 6. There's a new, brilliantly ridiculous trailer, too. Check it out above.

Original story: Announced during Devolver Digital's 2018 E3 press conference, Metal Wolf Chaos XD is a bit of a dream come true: it's a HD reissue of a cult From Software game that never released outside of Japan. Originally released as an Xbox exclusive in 2004, if a new listing on the Microsoft Store is true, the reissue will hit on August 6.

That listing could be wrong, but Devolver did announce on Sunday that release information for the reissue would arrive this week. Some have speculated that given the game's overblown take on US patriotism (it stars a president combating evil in a mech), the game will release on July 4. But its just as likely that Devolver will use that milestone to make the August announcement. Whatever the case: it looks like it's coming soon.