Max Payne 3 bullet time trailer details Rockstar's take on the series' slow-mo trademark

By

Never ask Max Payne what time it is, because he might dive into the air and shoot you in the head repeatedly. The latest of Rockstar's Mass-Effect-codex-style Max Payne 3 trailers shows off the game's bullet time mechanic—Max's signature ability to slow down time and clear a room while dramatically leaping to and fro.

While bullet time is of tactical importance, it's equally important as a dramatic/hilarious way to watch bad guys soak up bullets, and the Euphoria engine's procedural animations make their lead-riddled bodies dance in all kinds of fun new ways. Check out our recent PAX preview for more.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has been writing about and editing writing about games for over 10 years. When he's not organizing his inbox, you can find him attempting to aerial in Rocket League, playing medic in Battlefield 1, or spending hours in RPG character creation screens instead of actually playing them.
