Last chance to embrace ThinkGeek and its 75%-off sale before it stops online trading tomorrow

There's a great chance to make some fine purchases even before Amazon Prime Day PC deals start two weeks from now: today marks your last chance to get 75 percent off anything you want from GeekThink. Using the code 'LIQUIFY'—a rather appropriately chosen code—you can take advantage of the 75 percent discount and get all those geeky clothes, accessories, toys, and more for a total bargain.

It's a shame to see ThinkGeek's own website go, but you'll still see them via their new relationship with GameStop. However, the good news is that this offer's a last big hurrah from the retailer, so jump in now. There's so much going on there in terms of video game and entertainment merchandise, you're very likely to find something just right for you.

75 percent off everything site-wide at ThinkGeek

Remember this sale ends tomorrow, and is only eligible for orders placed by tomorrow's date of July 2nd, when ThinkGeek's circumstance change.View Deal

Regarding the closing of the website and how much time you definitively have left, the website says 'orders placed by July 2nd' will be fulfilled. This makes it unclear whether that includes tomorrow or not, so we'd encourage you to click through and capitalise right now to avoid disappointment.

