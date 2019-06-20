Killing Floor 2 is free this weekend to start the Back and Kickin' Brass Summer Event

Tripwire Interactive recently kicked off its Killing Floor 2 summer event with the release of a new free content update called Back and Kickin' Brass. The steampunk-themed update adds a new "Transport" Objective mode to the game and a new map called Steam Fortress, plus limited-time skins, objectives, and cosmetics, and the return of Zeds from last year's Summer Sideshow.

Also back from last year is Ringmaster Lockheart, who is once again looking to you for help as he attempts to repair and refuel his rocketship so he can blast off and begin his assault on the moon. Why assault the moon? I'll be honest, it's not really clear. Probably something to do with Zeds.

A pair of fun-sounding new weapons are also now available, the explosive harpoon-firing Seal Squeal, and the Hemoclobber, a studded club that does damage to Zeds but also heals teammates. Prestige rank 5 is now attainable, with new rank 5 prestige skins for a range of weapons, and along with the new Steam Fortress map, the Outpost and Zed Landing maps have also been updated for Objective mode play.

To get everyone in the mood to make Zeds dead, Tripwire has also made Killing Floor 2 free to play until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on June 25. It's also on sale on Steam during the freebie for 67 percent off, dropping it to $10/£7/€9 (for the standard edition) for the duration. The Back and Kickin' Brass summer event runs until July 31.