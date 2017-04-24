Kentucky Route Zero now free for Amazon Prime members

Kentucky Route Zero is a brilliant point-and-click game. So brilliant that, even unfinished (we're still eagerly awaiting its fifth and final chapter), it's easy to recommend picking it up for the £18.99 it's currently selling for on Steam.

Good news, then, for Amazon Prime subscribers who don't yet own the game: you can pick it up for free today. There's no strings attached, and you'll get automatic access to the game's final chapter when it releases. It's a cracking deal.

To get it, all you need is a Twitch Prime account, which is included in your Amazon Prime membership and offers free games every month. Log into Amazon, click this link, and download the game using the Twitch desktop app. Voila: one of the most atmospheric adventure games around for absolutely nothing. But hurry — the offer runs out on Monday.

Oh, and if you haven't already, check out Joe Donnelly's piece on the making of Zero, the highway that binds the game together. It's a great read.