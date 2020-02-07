I put a xenomorph in a house with Ripley in The Sims 4 and it turns out they hate each other

I once wrote a Sims 4 diary about two housemates with wildly conflicting personality traits. Then I started thinking about other Sim combinations that might result in entertaining drama and/or comedy, and it struck me: what if Ellen Ripley from the Alien series was sharing a house with a xenomorph?
First I created Ripley, based on a Sigourney Weaver Sim someone uploaded to The Sims 4's public gallery. I decided to go for the Alien 3 version, because the costume was easier to make, and I love Alien 3. Then I downloaded a few mods by Diego Swell, including this excellent xenomorph model, and moved them into a house. Here are some, uh, highlights from their time together.