The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase, presented by GamesRadar+, returns on March 24—that's this Thursday—with an exclusive look at some of the most exciting games coming this year. The show will feature more than 40 games, including eight new world exclusive reveals, demos that will go live as announced, and audience competitions.

The Future Games Show is run by Future, which is the owner of PC Gamer.

The show will be broadcast on Thursday, March 24 at 15:00 PDT / 18:00 EDT / 22:00 GMT on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and GamesRadar.

How to Watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase (Image credit: Future) Date: Thursday, March 24 Time: 15:00 PDT / 18:00 EDT / 22:00 GMT Streaming on: Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and GamesRadar

The 60 minute show will be hosted by actors Ashly Burch (Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West and Tiny Tina in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands) and John Macmillan (Varl in Horizon Forbidden West) and feature a mix of world premieres, developer interviews, trailers and new announcements, highlighting the best upcoming games on PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC. The lineup includes:

Vampire: The Masquerade—Swansong will debut a new gameplay trailer

Team17 will showcase a selection of upcoming games

Forever Skies will present a deep dive gameplay trailer

Frontier Foundry announces a new game

World premier of the new game from Demagog Studios, the creators of Golf Club: Wasteland

An exclusive new trailer, Darkness is Rising, for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

A first behind the scenes look at open-world action RPG Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn by A44games

Midnight Ghost Hunt will be announcing its release date

GUN JAM first gameplay reveal

Future Games Show Partnerships (Image credit: Bloomberg (via Getty Images)) The Future Games Show welcomes streamers to apply to be an official partner. Anyone can stream the show for free but to become an official partner, receive a special asset pack and be listed on Gamesradar+ as an official co-streaming partner, applications can be made through the Official Streaming Partner form.

"We’re delighted to be hosting the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase again this week," writes Dan Dawkins, content director of games at Future. "We’ve got a great line-up of games, including time-bending survival horror, a revenge-driven sentient vacuum cleaner, and—saying no more—some surprises for fans of connectable plastic bricks.”

You can follow the show's Twitter for more updates, and below is a short highlight reel of previous extravaganzas. This is the first of three planned shows for 2022, with the Spring Showcase scheduled to be followed by Summer and Autumn shows.