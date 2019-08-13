Minecraft enchantments guide

Minecraft is an enchanting game in all sorts of ways, but especially when you can imbue your gear with powerful boons. Yes, we're talking about Minecraft enchantments. It's one of the more complicated systems in the game, so we're here to offer a helping hand.

Enchanting in Minecraft is an essential mechanic to set you up for endgame as it grants your items various special effects. You can enchant everything from weapons, tools, and armour, so there's certainly something in your possession that you can take to the next level.

Surviving without enchantments is possible, but it will make your experience a lot harder. So let's get into the nitty-gritty of how to use enchantments in Minecraft, what they do, and which ones you want to have attached to your gear.

How to build an Enchanting Table

To craft a Minecraft Enchanting Table, you first need the ingredients, which are four pieces of obsidian, two diamonds, and one book. To get the obsidian you need a Diamond Pickaxe: you can pilfer the diamonds you need for that in the deeper levels of the world, so a bit of luck may be required.

Obsidian, on the other hand, doesn't require luck to find. What's more, you can craft it yourself. Obsidian forms when water and lava meet, so grab a bucket and go looking for some of the hot stuff.

You can make books by combining three pieces of paper and some leather, or by destroying book cases. Either way, they are one of the easier items to obtain for the Enchanting Table.

Once you have the ingredients, you can combine them using a Crafting Table. Just place the obsidian along the bottom row, then the middle row needs to be as follows: diamond, obsidian, diamond. Finally, a book must be placed in the top-middle space. Then, it's time to get enchantin'.

(Image credit: Mojang)

How to enchant items

Enchanting items in Minecraft comes in three main flavours, each with different rules. The main way to enchant items is to use an Enchanting Table, which allows you to exchange experience points and Lapis Lazuli to grant special effects to your items.

There are two other ways of enchanting items. The first of which is to combine an Enchanted Book with an item that has no enchantments. The other involves combining two enchanted items into one single item that has the enchantments of both.

To enchant items, you need to place Lapis Lazuli into the table and then the item you want to enchant. Once you've done this, you'll be shown an enchantments list. Each has a level cost no higher than your level and the number of Lapis Lazuli in the table. The higher your level, the better the enchantments. That said, there's no real way to guarantee you get the enchantments you want.

If you hover your mouse over the enchantments, you'll see a suggestion of what the enchantments could include. If you're lucky, you could get more than one. You can also make these enchantments more powerful if you set up bookcases around the enchanting table. If you put up to fifteen bookcases around the table, the enchantments created will be far more potent.

You can't change the offered enchantments until you select one. For instance, if you enchant a book, this allows you to save those enchantments for later. Then you can combine it with an item at an anvil to enchant it. This is a great way of making sure you don't accidentally waste some rubbish enchantments on your Diamond Sword.

(Image credit: Mojang)

The best Minecraft enchantments

There is a wide range of Minecraft enchantments, each with different levels of effectiveness. It can take a lot of time to craft your perfect set up, but it's well worth it if you're patient enough. Here are the ones to look out for:

Unbreaking

What it does: Increases the durability of your items, making them last longer.

Max Level: 3.

Mending

What it does: Allows you to repair items with experience.

Max Level: 1.

Fortune

What it does: Increases the drops from certain blocks, making rare items much more bountiful.

Max Level: 3.

Looting

What it does: Increases mob drops.

Max Level: 3.

Infinity

What it does: Allows you to shoot your bow without consuming arrows.

Max Level: 1.

Sharpness

What it does: Increases damage with your sword or axe.

Max Level: 5.

That's it for our Minecraft enchantments guide. Hopefully you feel wiser, stronger, and ready to face Mojang's perilous world. Failing that, at least you know a bit more than you did previously. Crafting the perfect items takes a lot of time and a bit of luck, but it's certainly worth the effort.