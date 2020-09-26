Here's to the return of Dan, Street Fighter's goofiest warrior

Rolling, screaming, howling, dancing, and generally goofing around, Dan is the absolute funniest Street Fighter character to me. And he's back. Starting off in the misty past as a joke character only played to humiliate your opponent, Dan has grown from a jokey goofball to a jokey goofball that you can actually use and be competitive if that's your thing. (It's my thing.)

Capcom has released a new video out of Tokyo Game Show of Dan's moves ahead of his introduction to Street Fighter V this winter. It's a fairly normal array of Dan stuff. They're effective moves filled with silly screaming, kicking, punching, and such—though many of his moves involve vain little flourishes and wiggles at the end. He adjusts his foot position after a kick, for example, or shakes out an aching hand after a heavy downward punch hits the floor.

There's even his signature "Gadouken" and "Koryuken" which are definitely unique moves not based on anyone else's moves. Dan's throw animations are pretty neat in SFV, too, with a leg-sweeping forward toss and a kinda slow backwards one over his shoulder.

Perhaps most importantly, Dan's Legendary Taunt move is back. It's like a regular super combo, something other characters have, except it does nothing but have Dan dance around like an idiot and show off. It does no damage. Congratulations in advance to the first person to pull it off and also win in a tournament.

Dan is set to come this winter as part of Street Fighter V's final season alongside several other characters. Those releases stretch into summer 2021, but Dan and his Saikyo-style martial arts are first. As befits the strongest character.