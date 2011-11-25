GTA 5 trailer remade, shot by shot, in the GTA 4 engine

[embed width="610" height="340"]http://youtu.be/GD0UgndnE6M[/embed]

This is the Grand Theft Auto 5 trailer, recreated in Grand Theft Auto 4, as spotted on CVG . The GTA 5 trailer didn't strike us as a huge visual leap forward for the series when we first watched it, but it makes GTA 4 look positively dreary. I wonder what it would look like if someone did a similar recreation with a few GTA 4 mods installed. You'll find the debut GTA 5 trailer below for comparison.

Rockstar say that GTA 5 will be their " largest and most ambitious game ." Hopefully it'll hit the PC alongside the consoles. There's no release date yet.

[pcgvideo id="1275726921001"]