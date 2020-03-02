Get to the chopper with these GTA 5 helicopter cheats

Looking for some GTA 5 helicopter cheats? The world of Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of extravagance and overindulgence. It’s a world filled with drugs, big city buildings, and fancy vehicles, but nothing says 'I’ve got far too much money' like buying your own helicopter for your daily commute.

But what if I told you that you might not need to spend any money at all to get to the chopper? If that sounds appealing to you, you’re probably in the market for some GTA 5 buzzard cheats that spawn these over-the-top airborne vehicles. If that’s the case, you’re in the right place.

All GTA 5 helicopter cheats

The first thing you need to know about GTA 5 cheats is that they don’t work in GTA Online, because that would be cheating, naturally. While you might be into that, Rockstar isn't.

Enter the following cheats in the normal game by bringing up the GTA 5 console with the tilde key (~). Type in the cheat in all caps there and hit enter to single-handedly summon a fancy flying vehicle into existence. Pretty impressive, if you ask me.

BUZZOFF: Buzzard helicopter

Buzzard helicopter BARNSTORM: Mallard stunt plane

Mallard stunt plane FLYSPRAY: Cropduster aircraft

Cropduster aircraft EXTINCT: Dodo seaplane (unlock in story first)

Dodo seaplane (unlock in story first) BUBBLES: Kraken submarine (unlock in story first)

There you have it, how to unlock a mechanical bird in Grand Theft Auto 5. That should give you plenty more ways to raise hell in Rockstar's satirical take on America during the dark times before GTA 6 is (hopefully) announced.