The Witcher GOG sale discounts the action RPG series by up to 85 percent

The Witcher 3 outgrossed some of 2017's biggest games because it's just that good. And while CD Projekt Red's next venture, Cyberpunk 2077, continues to dominate the news cycle, there's still much to be said about the adventures of Geralt of Rivia.

If you're somehow yet to steer the White Wolf around Novigrad and beyond, GOG's limited-time Witcher sale might be for you.

From now through next week, 2007's The Witcher: Enhanced Edition is going for $1.49. Its follow up, 2012's The Witcher 2: Assassins Of Kings—Enhanced Edition, is going for $2.99. And 2015's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt—the game that we quite enjoyed, and that spawned perma-meme Bathtub Geralt—is going for $17.65.

Assuming the above applies, I reckon skipping one and two and going straight for three is fine. If you do that, you should however pick up Wild Hunt's Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions—on sale for $5.64 and $11.29 respectively. The former is good, but the latter is magnificent.

GOG's The Witcher sale is live now through Monday, September 3 at 11pm BST / 3pm PST.