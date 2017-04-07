Bathtub Geralt is real

CD Projekt RED sent us a package today, and this was inside. It's real. We poked it to check. We don't normally write about things we get sent in the post, but we know Witcher fans, and fans of ripped dudes in bathtubs, will want a closer look, so here is a tour of bathtub Geralt.

Here he is from the top, reclining with a rubber duck and our first Witcher 3 cover feature, which I wrote years ago. How has this happened.

From the top, we see that they've captured Geralt's serene expression perfectly. Why is this real.

Excellent advice written on this side of the model. You should subscribe to our magazine by the way, it's awesome.

Finally, here is the model from the correct angle.