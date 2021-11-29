Get this Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset for just £36 on Amazon

If you're looking for a good deal on a new gaming headset this Cyber Monday, you could do much worse than this Razer BlackShark V2 X. It's currently on sale at Amazon for the low price of £35.99—that's the lowest price we've seen it. It hovers around the £55 mark historically, so you're netting a saving of around £20 for what is essentially our favourite wired gaming headset.

I say 'essentially' because the BlackShark V2 X is actually slightly different. It still boasts Razer's TriForce 50mm Drivers for high-end audio performance with 7.1 Surround Sound and a HyperClear Cardioid mic for enhanced voice capture, though the mic itself isn't detachable on this model. It's also missing a USB soundcard, so relies on a 3.5mm jack to plug into whichever system you want to connect it to, whether that's your PC or console.

The headset itself is lightweight—I use the straight V2 version—and the foam ear cushions and padded headband make for a very comfortable fit. There's a volume control on the left earphone, along with an easily accessible mute button. Don't be like me though, and forget you've muted yourself as you proceed to curse your system's sound setting for not working properly. Ahem.

