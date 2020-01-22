Get this Dell G5 gaming desktop with an RTX 2080 for $1,309

I'm always skeptical of discounts on Dell systems, because a lot of times the reduced price just brings parity with other desktops on the market. In this case, however, you can score an actual bargain on a Dell G5 gaming PC with some serious hardware for ray-traced gaming.

The configuration in question has a list price of $1,748.99, which is on the high side, and a sale price of $1,508.99. That's a bit more reasonable, but if you enter coupon code 200OFF1599 at checkout, it drops the tally to $1,308.99. At that price, it's a better buy than some of the other cheap gaming PC deals we recently highlighted in the $1,000+ category.

This setup packs a Core i7-9700 processor (8 cores/8 threads, 3GHz to 4.7GHz, 12MB L3 cache), GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD for storage.

My only nitpick is the 256GB SSD. That's on the low side for a gaming PC (I'd like to see 512GB or 1TB), though at least there's a 1TB HDD included as well. Dell does offer some storage upgrades—$100 bumps the SSD up to 512GB while retaining the HDD, or $50 gets the same SSD bump if you're willing to sacrifice the HDD.

I would advise against either option, though, as SSD deals are fairly common. It's pretty easy to find 512GB M.2 SSDs for around $50, and 1TB M.2 SSDs for around $100, either of which you could replace this system's main drive with while still getting to keep the HDD.

Either way, this a good value for a prebuilt system, and one that will be able to handle the growing the number ray-traced games available.