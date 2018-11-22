Popular

Get an RTX 2070-equipped PC for £200 off

Want a brand new graphics card with your PC? This might be the deal for you.

There aren't many great UK-centric rigs we've seen doing the rounds on the Black Friday deals hunt so far, but this isn't bad at all. It's an RTX 2070-equipped PC with a high capacity SSD and a good processor for £200 off: Punch Technology's RTX 2070 Gaming rig.

Punch Technology RTX 2070 Gaming | Core i7-7700 / GeForce RTX 2070 | 16GB | 1TB SSD | 1TB HDD £1,299 (£200 off)
A very nice deal for a ray-tracing capable gaming PC. Solid Intel gaming CPU, plenty of RAM, nice big SSD. Buy at Ebuyer

This is the best UK price we've seen so far for an all-in-one PC with one of Nvidia's new cards. Keep up-to-date on the best Black Friday deals so far with our ever-expanding hub. 

