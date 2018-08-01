Get a Dell Inspiron desktop with a Core i7-8700 and GeForce GTX 1070 for $1,090

We all know that Nvidia is getting ready to introduce a new round of graphics cards, maybe even later this month. In the meantime, there are deals to be had on the current-gen stuff as vendors look to clear out space. For example, Rakuten is selling a Dell Inspiron Gaming desktop with a Core i7-8700 and GeForce GTX 1070 for $1,089.99.

That is the price after coupon code DELL210, which you can apply simply by clicking on the "Save Coupon" button in the product listing. It shaves $210 off the normal selling price. The only caveat is that you have to register an account with Rakuten, if you don't already have one.

The rest of the setup is pretty nice as well—it has 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory, a 256GB M.2 solid state drive, and a 1TB hard drive (7200 rpm).

Go here to get this deal.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.